Expandable Kiosk

We've covered the architects before in Dwell—including our popular Shelf Life and Kids Room Renovation stories—and this project does not disappoint on the spatial wizardry scale.



The lobby serves multiple purposes: a space to welcome guests, host special events, sell tickets, and display movies posters and cinema news. Confronted with the need for a flexible layout and furniture to support the various uses, the designers dreamed up a one-stop design piece with elements on tracks that can easily be pulled out or pushed in depending on what's needed, be it a table and benches for children, cash register, phone, printer, display niches, or storage.



