Exhibition Snapshot: Ernsdorf Design

"LA really needs something like [Dwell on Design]" says Seth Ernsdorf of Ernsdorf Design, a concrete fabrication company based in Los Angeles. Not only is Dwell magazine part of "our aesthetic" according to Seth, but also Dwell on Design is a great opportunity for "more exposure and increased recognition." Plus, he adds, "the caliber of clientele is better here than at CA Boom."



A fourth-generation California stoneworker, Seth was a ceramics artist and teacher when he and his wife bought their first house. After gutting the kitchen and replacing the cabinetry and flooring, he couldn’t decide what to do about the countertops. His father suggested using concrete, and so it began. Soon, people were asking him to make countertops for their homes and Ernsdorf Design was born.



Working with concrete in his Silverlake studio, Seth produces custom pieces like fire pits, planters and benches for outdoor environments. The bench shown above consists of five pieces, and the center can be used as a planter, a small fire pit or a water feature. He also manufactures the aforementioned kitchen countertops, as well as indoor fireplaces and floor tiles. Seth’s work can be seen at the historic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego and Ford & Ching in Los Angeles.