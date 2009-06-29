Stories

Transport Perceptual Pod by Alberto Frias
Las Vegas–based architect Alberto Frias' design, an LED-illuminated perceptual pod called Transport, drew a lot of attention on...
Kristen Terry
Exhibition Snapshot: Ernsdorf Design
Fourth-generation stoneworker Seth Ernsdorf presents his custom concrete creations on the showroom floor of Dwell on Design.
Kristen Terry
Panel: Cars Are Products Too
Mike Simonian and Maaike Evers of mike and maaike, an experimental industrial design studio in San Francisco, gave a talk today...
Kristen Terry
Exhibition Snapshot: Cleveland Art
We are on the ground at Dwell on Design, exploring the conference and talking to exhibitors.
Kristen Terry