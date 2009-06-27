Exhibition Snapshot: Cleveland Art

Cleveland Art, with showrooms in Cleveland and in Los Angeles, set up a good spot to display their pieces made from recycled industrial machinery. We flagged down Jeff Dreher, who heads the 7,000-square-foot showroom in downtown Los Angeles. He says that while the table and floor lamps displayed above, made from repurposed hand-blown glass, are among the store's most popular items, he prefers the heavy steel casegoods and storage items from the store's vase inventory. This is Cleveland Art's first time exhibiting at Dwell on Design; it seems a natural fit considering their philosophy of celebrating the inherent beauty of existing materials. Plus, the industrial and machine-age aesthetic, says Dreher, "just mixes extremely well with mid-century modern furniture."