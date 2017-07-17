Exhibit Columbus: A New Era of Celebrating Design

We are at our best when we collaborate; communities thrive when citizens share a commitment to the future. This is perfectly illustrated in Columbus, Indiana, the site of many an architecture student’s pilgrimage. Here, a family’s dedication to modern design led to a rich, and arguably unmatched, urban tapestry. Today the city represents something important, and through the efforts of a new generation of locals, the hoped-for future for this "Athens of the Prairie" is secure.

Inaugurated in 2016, Exhibit Columbus, led by Landmark Columbus director Richard McCoy, is an annual exploration of design and architecture. Through temporary site-specific installations conceived by the global design community and fabricated by local makers using local materials, Exhibit Columbus represents the next chapter for the city.



J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize Installations

Following a juried competition, five firms respond to iconic sites in the city. The following installations will be on view August 26–November 26 in Columbus, Indiana. Read an interview with the curator, designer Jonathan Nesci, here.