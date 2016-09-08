Examining the Architecture of the Art Deco Automobile
Before there was Modern with a capital M, there was Art Deco, a movement in art and design marked by sinuous curves and ornate geometric designs. Now the North Carolina Museum of Art is looking at this early modern style with the exhibition Rolling Sculpture: Art Deco Cars From the 1930s and '40s.
The exhibition, which runs from October 1, 2016 through January 15, 2017, examines this glamorous period in industrial design through the cars of the era. The designs include sleek new forms influenced by the then-novel field of airplane design.
The exhibition includes fourteen cars and three motorcycles dating from 1930 to 1941, the decade that brought such architectural icons as the Chrysler Building (1930) and Rockefeller Center (1933).
The North Carolina Museum of Art is located at 2110 Blue Ridge Road Raleigh, North Carolina.