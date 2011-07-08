Events this Weekend: 7.8-7.11

On Tuesday, July 6, TechnoCRAFT opened at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. Curated by designer Yves Behar, the exhibit focuses on the disappearing distinction between designer and consumer through individual customization, hacking, and modifying. Stop by the center on Friday for the opening night party or before the show closes on October 3.



On Sunday, July 11, House of Cars: Innovation and the Parking Garage closes at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. The exhibition, which opened October 17, 2009, looked at the place we keep what many people refer to as their second homes: their cars. From the Marina City towers by Bertrand Goldberg in Chicago to the ZipCar Dispenser proposal by Moskow Linn Architects, the display puts parking structures in the spotlight. While you're there, be sure to check out Lego Architecture: Towering Ambition, an exhibit featuring 15 world icons like the Empire State Building and Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater made in Legos by artist Adam Reed Tucker.



This week we're also bringing you several recently opened exhibits on display that are worth checking out.



In New York, Our Cities Ourselves: The Future of Transportation in Urban Life opened at the American Institute of Architects New York Chapter's Center for Architecture. The show opened June 24 and features the designs of sustainable urban futures for ten global cities: Ahmedabad, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Dar es Salaam, Guangzhou, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Mexico City, New York, and Rio de Janeiro. The renderings, by architects and designers like Adjaye Associates and arquitectura 911 sc, are on display through September 11, 2010.



In San Francisco, Calder to Warhol: Introducing the Fisher Collection opened at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on June 25. Earlier this year, the SFMoMA accepted a partnership to house and display the collection of Gap founders Doris and Donald Fisher. Calder to Warhol is the first exhibit displaying works of this new collection and it will take over the top two floors of the museum as well as the rooftop garden with works by Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, Chuck Close, Anselm Kiefer, and many more.



Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestions here.