Events this Weekend: 7.1-7.4

Today, July 1st, Maira Kalman: Various Illuminations (of a Crazy World) opened at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco. The exhibit is the first major museum survey of Kalman's work, which includes photography, embroidery, textiles, and illustrations. Best known for her many covers for the New Yorker, Kalman is a 2010 recipient of the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award for communication design. The show will be on display through October 26th.



Today is also the final day of Two Lines: Exhibition by 2 Japanese Female Artists at the Excy Gallery in New York. The first female: Izumi Kawai. Born in Nagasaki, Japan, Kawai is an illustrator whose work is predominantly produced in black and white, and ranges from light illustrations of individuals bowling to abstracted landscapes and city scenes. The second female is Kaori Nakanishki. Born in the Saitama Prefecture of Japan, Nakanishi's penchant lies in paper-cutting, an art known in Japan as kirie. The show opened June 25th and will be followed up with the Sakura Exhibition 2010, opening July 23rd.



On Friday, July 2nd, Unplanned: Research and Experiments at the Urban Scale closes at Superfront LA at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The exhibition opened March 25th to present more than 20 ideas—architectural, design based, artistic, cartographic—for reorganzing and creating city spaces. The work is presented as drawings, animations, products, films, and more, so be sure to catch the show before it closes.