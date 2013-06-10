Events this Weekend: 6.10-6.13

In Berlin, My Bauhaus is Better than Yours opened a show at Soto Berlin on Tuesday, June 8 and at the DMY International Design Festival Berlin 2010 on Wednesday, June 9. (DMY runs through Sunday, June 13 and you can learn more at dmy-berlin.com.) The group of young designers, most of who studied in Weimar, Germany, where Walter Gropius founded the Bauhaus, reinterpret and reinvent the ethos of the school, era, and style in their individual work. Their creations will be on display at Soto Berlin through June 23 and at the DMY through Sunday, June 13.



On Saturday, June 12, Design Competition: New Cottages at Fallingwater opens at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. The exhibition features concepts by six North American design firms who entered a competition to create "architecturally innovative and environmentally sustainable cottages" to sit near Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater home in Pennsylvania. The entrants include architects like Marlon Blackwell and Olson Kundig Architects (both of whom have been featured in Dwell). The exhibit will be on display through August 22.



On Sunday, June 13, Marcel Wanders: Daydreams closes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The show, which opened November 22, features not only the work of the Dutch designer but also films highlighting the process behind his products, interiors, and art pieces. While you're there, be sure to head to the Sculpture Garden to view Isamu Noguchi at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a series of sculptures on view through the summer of 2011.



This weekend, we're also looking into next week as San Francisco Design Week kicks off on Monday, June 14. The six-day event starts with an opening reception with the AIGA San Francisco and features open houses (at firms like Ideo, Hot Studio, and CCS Architecture) as well as lectures and a PechaKucha night. Visit sfdesignweek.org to learn more.



Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestions here.