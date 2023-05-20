Events this Weekend: 5.20-5.23

On Friday, May 21, Greg Lynn: Fountain opens at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The new sculpture by the L.A.-based architect, called Fountain of Toys, is a bowl-like creation for the museum's outdoor courtyard made from plastic playthings that have been cut and layered upon each other then covered in a uniform layer of white paint. If you won't be in the L.A. area before the sculpture is removed on September 26, 2010, visit the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal for Other Space Odysseys , an exhibit that showcases work by Lynn as well as Michael Maltzan and Alessandro Poli, and watch our slideshow of the selections and space here.

On Saturday, May 22, Architecture + Art: 90 Days Over 100 Degrees opens at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. The exhibit, the first in the Architecture + Art series, features an installation by Phoenix-based architects Jay Atherton and Cy Keener of Atherton | Keener. The duo has temporarily installed an ice structure that will slowly melt over the duration of the exhibit, scheduled to close September 19, 2010. The goal: highlight the relationship between water and electricity in Arizona's desert environment.

On Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, Maker Faire takes over the San Mateo County Event Center on the San Francisco peninsula. The two-day event, put on by Make magazine, brings together DIYers for on-site activities and showing off of their wares, from arts and crafts to food and sustainability solutions to engineering and science projects.



Also this weekend, the Venice Art Walk and Auctions celebrates its 31st year. In addition to an exhibition with over 50 artists displaying their work and a 400-piece silent auction, the event includes Art and Architecture Tours on both days. Saturday's tours include a trip to Rustic Canyon to view seven homes or a tour to architects' own homes in Venice and Santa Monica. On Sunday, the tour features four homes along Venice's walk streets and canals. Tickets range from $100 to $175 per person.



Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestions here.

