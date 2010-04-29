Events this Weekend: 4.29-5.2

Beginning May 1, countries from around the world are strutting their stuff at the 2010 Expo in Shanghai, China. Bjarke Ingels's ambitious idea to bring the Little Mermaid statue to the fair, which runs through October 31, 2010, is located in the conch-shape Danish pavilion and just one of the design moments that share with the world the spirits of the countries in attendance.



If you're in Asia and are so abled, you'll also want to catch the Kuala Lumpur Design Week, taking place May 1-16. Among the events are typography, illustration, and magazine exhibitions.



Back on more familiar grounds, an exhibition featuring the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathalon 2011 finalists opens at the National Building Museum. Though the solar-powered structures won't be constructed on the National Mall in Washington, DC, until next fall (the competition takes place every other year), the plans and concepts will be on view May 1 through July 25.



At the Pratt Manhattan Gallery in New York, Envelopes, which opened March 5, is on display for its final weekend, closing May 5. The exhibit investigates the design and sustainability possibilities of building skins with concepts and prototypes from architects and designers from around the world. If you can't make it to the show, view our slideshow of images from the exhibition.