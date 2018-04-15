Events this Weekend: 4.15-4.18

On Friday, The Way Beyond Art: Sunny Memories opens at the California College of the Art in San Francisco. The exhibition features the work created by students at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, California; the Royal College of Art in London, England; the University of Art and Design Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland; and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Création Industrielle in Paris, France, incorporating a new dye solar cell invented at the University of Art and Design Lausanne, ranging from pendants to post boxes. The work will be on display through April 24. If you can't make it to the show, check back here for a slideshow of images later this week.



On Saturday, Landscapes of Quarantine, curated by former Dwell senior editor Geoff Manaugh and Edible Geography author Nicola Twilley, closes at Storefront for Art and Architecture in New York. The show highlighted projects developed during Manaugh and Twilley's winter studio focusing on issues of quarantine. If you can't make it, view of slideshow of images from the exhibit.



Also on Saturday, Out of the Woods: The 2010 Graduate Degree Exhibition of Cranbrook Academy of Art opens at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD). The exhibit showcases the work of this year's Masters of Fine Arts and Masters of Architecture students in painting, sculpture, video, photography, and more. The exhibit is on view through May 9.



On Sunday, Quebec in Design: 75 Years of Works from the Collections of the MNBAQ opens in Quebec at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec. Reaching into its archives, the museum (which recently selected OMA to design its new wing) is showing over 130 items that represent the province's design history since the 1930s.



Also on Sunday, The Fuller Dome Transformation Initiative kicks off. The five-day event features lectures, films, and even a play about the legendary dymaxion architect and designer. For a full schedule of events, visit buckysdome.org.