Events this Weekend: 3.4-3.7

In Chicago, Smart Home: Green + Wired opens today at the Museum of Science and Industry. The 2,500-square-foot modular demonstration home first debuted in May 2008. This year, the interior was revamped by Midwest Living with zero-VOC paint, furniture made from recycled steel and FSC-certified wood, as well as elements composed of recycled-fiber and reclaimed wood. The home is a showcase for sustainable technology and includes solar film on the roof, a wind turbine in the park, and home automation and energy-monitoring systems inside. In the spring and throughout the summer and fall, gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension will demonstrate cistern watering, composting, building raised beds, planting with native species, and growing sustainable vegetable gardens. The house and its surrounding landscape will be on view through January 9, 2011.

In Oakland this weekend, a one-day event is also aimed at teaching homeowners how to lighten their footprint and maximize the efficiency of their houses. The Greening Oakland Homes Fair takes place on March 6 with exhibitiors and contractors on hand to explain and demonstrate the use of solar-energy and greywater systems and more. In London, Prototypes and Experiments IV closes at the Aram Gallery. This exhibit, the fourth in an ongoing series, featured objects as they progressed through prototyping phases, and often into production, with the goal of highlighting the creative process. The exhibit closes March 6, but we'll be keeping our eyes out for the next in the series.

Ergonomics: Real Design is on exhibit at the Design Museum through March 9, 2010. Photo by Luke Hayes.