Events this Weekend: 2.4-2.7

Opening on February 4 is Van Doesburg and the International Avant-Garde at the Tate Modern in London. Born in 1883, van Doesburg was one of the founders of the De Stijl, a post-World War I magazine and eventual movement that emphasized straight lines, intersecting planes, and primary colors. The exhibition features the work of van Doesburg, including his rarely seen Counter-Compositions paintings, as well as pieces by other influential De Stijl artists such as Gerrit Rietveld and Piet Modrian. The show runs through May 16.

National September 11 Memorial and Museum by Snøhetta. On display at the Scandinavia House in New York through April 4, 2010, as part of the Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior exhibit. Rendered by Squared.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Also opening on February 4 is Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior at the Scandinavia House in New York City. The exhibition features the work of the acclaimed Norwegian firm whose designs include the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in Oslo, Norway, and the planned National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion in New York (view this week's Out and About slideshow to see images of each). The films, photographs, drawings, models, and multimedia-based displays will be on view through April 3.

Simultaneous Counter-Composition (1929-30) by Theo van Doesburg. On display at the Tate Modern in London through May 16, 2010, as part of the Van Doesburg and the International Avant-Garde: Constructing a New World exhibit. On loan from the Museum of Modern Art's Sidney and Harriet Janis Collection.

Opening on February 5 is Jonas Wood at UCLA's Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The show features the works of the Boston-born, Los Angeles-based artist, which are characterized by bold colors and geometries, and is his first solo show at a museum exhibition space. Wood's work has been compared to the abstract works of Alexander Calder and is on view through May 9. (While you're there, be sure to visit Rachel Whiteread Drawings, on display through April 25.)

Eco-Friendly Curly Shade by Charlie Whinney, made from local fast-growing steam-bent ash. On display at the Geffrye Museum in London through February 7, 2010, as part of the Eco Home exhibit.

Closing on February 7 is Eco Home at the Geffrey Museum in London. The exhibit, which opened in October 2009, highlights design-minded eco-friendly home products, like pendant lamps and chairs (some already on store shelves and some that are still just prototypes), with the idea that "green" goods doesn't need to be grotesque in their aesthetics. If you can't make it to Eco Home before it closes (or to the other three shows during their runs) view our slideshow of selected works on exhibit at each.

Counter-Composition XV (1925) by Theo van Doesburg. On display at the Tate Modern in London through May 16, 2010, as part of the Van Doesburg and the International Avant-Garde: Constructing a New World exhibit. On loan from the Museum of Modern Art's Sidney and Harriet Janis Collection.

If you can't make it to the shows--or just can't wait to see them--view our slideshow of images from the exhibitions. Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestion here or add an event happening this weekend to the comment section below.

Composition in Half-Tones (1928) by Theo van Doesburg. On display at the Tate Modern in London through May 16, 2010, as part of the Van Doesburg and the International Avant-Garde: Constructing a New World exhibit. On loan from the Museum of Modern Art's Sidney and Harriet Janis Collection.

Composition IX, Opus 18: "Decomposition" of The Card Players (1917) by Theo van Doesburg. On display at the Tate Modern in London through May 16, 2010, as part of the Van Doesburg and the International Avant-Garde: Constructing a New World exhibit. On loan from the Museum of Modern Art's Sidney and Harriet Janis Collection.

Counter-Composition VI (1925) by Theo van Doesburg. On display at the Tate Modern in London through May 16, 2010, as part of the Van Doesburg and the International Avant-Garde: Constructing a New World exhibit. On loan from the Museum of Modern Art's Sidney and Harriet Janis Collection.

Norwegian National Opera and Ballet by Snøhetta. On display at the Scandinavia House in New York through April 4, 2010, as part of the Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior exhibit. Photograph by Jens Passoth.

Norwegian National Opera and Ballet by Snøhetta. On display at the Scandinavia House in New York through April 4, 2010, as part of the Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior exhibit. Photograph by Trond Isaksen Satsbygg.

King Abdulaziz Center for Knowledge and Culture by Snøhetta. On display at the Scandinavia House in New York through April 4, 2010, as part of the Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior exhibit. Rendered by MIR.

National September 11 Memorial and Museum by Snøhetta. On display at the Scandinavia House in New York through April 4, 2010, as part of the Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior exhibit. Rendered by Squared.

Petter Dass Museum by Snøhetta. On display at the Scandinavia House in New York through April 4, 2010, as part of the Snøhetta: Architecture, Landscape, Interior exhibit. Photo by Aake E. Lindmann.

Untitled (Background Drawing) (2009) by Jonas Wood. On display at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles through May 9, 2010, as part of the Jonas Wood exhibit.

Untitled (Red and Black) (2009) by Jonas Wood. On display at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles through May 9, 2010, as part of the Jonas Wood exhibit.

Untitled (3 Big Dots) (2009) by Jonas Wood. On display at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles through May 9, 2010, as part of the Jonas Wood exhibit.

Book vase by Laura Cahill, made from unwanted books. On display at the Geffrye Museum in London through February 7, 2010, as part of the Eco Home exhibit.

CAPtivate light by Lula Dot, made from recycled plastic-bottle tops. On display at the Geffrye Museum in London through February 7, 2010, as part of the Eco Home exhibit.