Events this Weekend: 12.31-1.3

Closing New Year's Eve in Washington, DC, is Cityscapes Revealed: Highlights from the Collection . This first-ever retrospective of the National Building Museum's acquisitions opened over three years ago, on December 3, 2005. The exhibition highlights the close-up details of American buildings from the nineteenth century through to the first half of the 20th century that one wouldn't necessarily notice (or be able to examine) from street level. While you're there, be sure to leave time to enjoy House of Cars: Innovation and the Parking Garage, a show that makes parking garages the main event, rather than just where we leave our vehicles on our way there. If you can't catch it before the clock rings midnight, House of Cars is on display through July 11, 2010.

Closing on January 3, 2010, are From Towers to Teakettles: Michael Graves Architecture and Design at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and Gillespie, Kidd & Coia at the Swiss Architecture Museum in Basel, Switzerland.

From Towers to Teakettles opened August 29 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Michael Graves Design for Target. The exhibit is a look back at Graves' work, ranging from models, drawings, and photographs, of works such as the Fargo-Moorhead Cultural Bridge and Washington Monument Restoration, to products on display, including his whistling-bird teakettle for Alessi and a range of items designed for Target.

Gillespie, Kidd & Coia opened September 27 and features the work of the Glasglow-based firm that was one of the top practices in the United Kingdom from the 1950s through 1980s and one known for embracing post-WWII modernism, especially in church design. The exhibit originally opened in Glasgow in 2007 and is now traveling museum to museum. It showcases drawings and photographs of the firm's work, such as St. Peter's Seminary and Wadham College at Oxford, as well as interview with partners Isi Metzstein and Andy MacMillan.

