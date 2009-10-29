Events this Weekend: 10.29-11.1

Tonight in Portland, the Street of Eames organizers present a new event: Street of Eames Goes to Work. Held each April, Street of Eames is an annual tour through Portland that highlights the city’s best mid-century-modern and contemporary modern homes in efforts to raise money for after-school programs for homeless students. This fall, the organizers teamed up with the AIA Portland Center for Architecture to host Street of Eames Goes to Work, a self-guided walking tour of local architecture offices, which is being held as part of the 2009 Portland Architecture and Design Festival, ending this weekend. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at streetofeames.org.

Cube Table by Martha Sturdy Inc., one of the exhibitors at 100% Design Tokyo.

Across the Pacific, the 5th annual 100% Design Tokyo kicks off Saturday and runs through Tuesday. The event is an offshoot of 100% Design in London, which began in 1995 to highlight new products and designers, and debuted in Japan in 2005 with over 67,000 attendees and 184 exhibitors. This year’s show includes another collaboration between Dezeen and Design Association, in which the two groups held a competition for the chance for five designers to win exhibition space at the event’s Container Ground. The weekend event also includes work from students from nearly 50 universities and shops in which to pick up souvenirs. Tickets are 2,000 JPY, or about $22, per person, and can be purchased on site, but you can save 500 JPY (or about $5.50) if you pick up a discount coupon in select stores in Toyko.

Limited-edition screen print by architect Jan Kaplicky (1937-2009). Available from Design Museum.

Finally, across the pond to the east in London, Remembering Jan Kaplicky: Architect of the Future closes at the Design Museum. The exhibit, which opened on July 1, features the work of Czech architect Jan Kaplicky, who died earlier this year. Kaplicky founded Future Systems in 1979 and was joined by designer Amanda Levete in 1989. Their work together included the media room at Lord’s cricket ground and Selfridges department store in Birmingham. The show closes on Sunday, and if you make the trip to see it (tickets to the museum cost 8.50 BGP or about $14), be sure to also take the time to view the new David Chipperfield: Form Matters exhibit as well.

Drawing of the Butler House in Portland, Oregon, designed by PATH Architecture. The house will be included on the tour.