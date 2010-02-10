Events This Weekend: 10.2-10.4

Leading my list this week is Storefront for Art and Architecture’s Pike Loop, a Robot-Built Installation in New York City. The exhibition, which features the work of Swiss architects Gramazio & Kohler, opened September 30 and showcases the firm’s innovative incorporation of digital fabrication into architecture. The best part of the show kicks into gear on October 5, when a flip will be switched for an industrial robot to begin constructing a sculptural brick wall on the central mall on Pike Street. The process is slated to take four weeks—and more than 7,000 bricks—with a finish date of October 27. And perhaps, since it’s being built by robots, it’ll actually make the deadline.

Another opening to catch—and see soon since it’s only running throughOctober 12—is Meier 75 at the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum in New York. This exhibition showcases the architect’s drawings and models for his Smith House in Darien, Connecticut; J. Paul Getty Center in Los Angeles, California; and Jubilee Church, outside of Rome, Italy. The show is also acting as a reception for two architectural drawings being gifted from Meier to the Cooper-Hewitt and celebrates Meier’s 75th birthday and the publication of Richard Meier, Architect Volume 5. This weekend is also the last call for quite a number of shows overseas.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’re in luck. Super Contemporary, a celebration of England’s creative minds (including commissioned pieces by Ron Arad, BaraberOsgerby, Industrial Facility, and Tom Dixon, among others), closes at the Design Museum in London on Sunday, October 4--so you have this last weekend to catch it before it's gone. Also open for one last weekend are City as Gymnasium, an exhibition that frames the city as a giant jungle gym, and Picture This!, a show honoring of the Royal Institute of British Architects’ 17th anniversary, which both close Wednesday, October 7 at CUBE, the Centre for the Urban Built Environment, in Manchester.

DFAB Picture

Last but not least, if you’re in the Los Angeles, be sure the check out the two home tours happening on October 4. The MAK Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House Silverlake-Los Feliz Mid-Century Architecture Tour is a self-drive exploration through seven homes by R.M. Schindler, Gregory Ain, Raphael Soriano, Harwell Harris, and Craig Ellwood, though a shuttle bus, as well as lunch option, is available. After the MAK Center tour, you can take a stroll through four recently built modern homes on the AIA Los Angeles Chapter 2009 Fall Home Tour, featuring the work of MAKE Architecture, LeanArch, Michael Lee Architects, and KAA Design Group, Inc.