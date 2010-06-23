Events: Dwell on Design
At the convention center, doors open at 10 am Friday morning to a show floor featuring hundreds of exhibitors including Kohler, Loll Design, Method Home, and many, many more. Our editor-curatred programs gets to a start with Dwell senior editor Aaron Britt speaking on the Sustainability stage with John Sparano and Anne Mooney, principals of Sparano + Mooney architecture firm and designers of the Emigration Canyon home featured in our July/August 2010 issue. At the same time, Dwell editor-in-chief Sam Grawe will host a conversation with architect Jorge Gracia on the Design Innovation stage.
Also gracing our stages throughout the weekend will be Amy Wells, the Mad Men set director, to discuss how she designed the deliciously retro look of the show's scenes; architects Tone Wheeler and Lorcan O'Herlihy in conversation with Sam Grawe about densification; Joel Turkel, whose firm Joel Turkel Design is collaborating with Lindal Cedar Homes to create prefab designs for the Dwell Homes Collection; Mary Melton, editor-in-chief of Los Angeles magazine, and Thomas Hines, an architecture professor at UCLA, to speak with Dwell digital content director Amanda Dameron about modern families; environmental activist and actor Ed Begley Jr. to share his story of living a sustainable life; and more. Dwell assistant editor Jordan Kushins will also make a terrarium on stage with Workshop SF founders Kelly Malone and David Knight and I'll be giving tips on how to get published along with Los Angeles Times editor Craig Nakano and Archinect founder Paul Petrunia.
On Friday night, we'll raise our glasses to the winners of the 2010 Restaurant Design Awards, hosted by the American Institute of Architects Los Angeles chapter at Dwell on Design. Sam Grawe will sit down with this year's panel of judges—Ben Ford, Joey Shimoda, Clive Piercy, and Dwell founder Lara Deam—at 5:30 pm and the winners will be announced at 6:00. Click here to view the 2010 RDA finalists.
We will also be announcing the winners of three contests throughout the Dwell on Design weekend. For our Water Wise Design Competition in conjunction with Kohler, we asked participants to submit their ideas for saving water in the home, from sophisticated rainwater-collection systems to jury-rigged devices that disable inappropriate water usage. For the Do More with Your Door contest with the Sliding Door Company, readers submitted ideas for projects, those in the works, and completed rooms that innovatively use sliding doors, dividers, and partitions. Finally, we'll announce the winner of our Houses We Love contest. You can vote on your favorite home online through Sunday, so be sure to partake before the competition closes.
Saturday night also offers a number of off-site events. Assistant editor Jordan Kushins will be moderating a panel at a special event at Latitude 33 in Marina del Rey from 6 pm until 8:30 pm, during which tours of the residences will also be offered. Design East of La Brea (de LaB) is hosting City Listening II, an evening in which local design writers will read their favorite stories about Los Angeles. The event will take place at the Spring Arts Tower from 7 pm until 10 pm. And finally, Ford and Ching will throw its annual Dwell on Design after party at the Kim Sing Theater from 8 pm until midnight. Sam Grawe, our editor-in-chief who doubles as a musician and keyboardist recording as Hatchback, will be providing music at the event.
Back at the convention center, we'll be debuting four new products and designs. First, senior editor Aaron Britt and design director Kyle Blue with present the Architect's Shirt and Bow Tie designed and produced in collaboration with Taylor Stitch. The shirts and ties will be on sale at the event and Taylor Stitch partner Michael Maher will take the stage on Saturday, June 26 with Aaron to discuss the designs. On Sunday, Sam Grawe will host a conversation with architect Christopher Deam and Heath Ceramics co-owners Catherin Baily and Robin Petravic to debut the brand new Heath x Dwell series of ceramic tiles (above), which are being shown for the first time at the show. We'll also have a series of ten prints on sale, created in conjunction with Arkitip, that were created to celebrate Dwell's tenth anniversary this year. Finally, Semigood will debut its new RTA Dwell stool at the show, for which we helped choose the color and on which we'll be sitting to host our panels.
If that's not enough, be sure to come to the show for our Good Food Sunday discussions curated by Angeli Caffe chef and owner and KCRW Good Food host Evan Kleiman and Los Angeles magazine dining editor Lesley Bargar Suter. The afternoon includes conversations about L.A,'s growing craft beer movement, molecular gastronomy, sustainable seafood, and more.
Join us at the fifth annual Dwell on Design at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 25-27 by registering now!