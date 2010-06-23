Events: Dwell on Design

Welcome to this week's Dwell on Design edition of Out and About. We editors have spent the past three months brainstorming topics, inviting speakers, and prepping panels for our fifth annual design conference, the largest of its kind on the West Coast. We're kicking off the event tonight with an evening at Room & Board in Culver City and continue the party at the Los Angeles Convention Center and at venues around town through Sunday. Here are just some of the highlights happening in L.A. this weekend.