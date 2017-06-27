Hide Out in One of These Asian Retreats That Are Immersed in Nature
Hide Out in One of These Asian Retreats That Are Immersed in Nature

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you're looking to escape your daily routine by traveling to a distant land, consider posting up at one of these architecturally interesting retreats in Asia.

Whether up in the mountains, deep in the woods, or surrounded by gardens, each of these vacation abodes in Asia have three things in common—they're surrounded by nature, they combine local heritage with modern design, and will transport you to an otherworldly place. 

Take a look at these 10 beautifully designed escapes that will have you booking a one-way flight. 

Satoyama Jujo in Niigata, Japan

A two-hour ride on a high-speed train from Tokyo will take you to Satoyama Jujo in Minami-Uonuma. An open-air bathtub allows you to literally immerse yourself in nature.

Satoyama Jujo is a countryside hotel that features cypress-and-cedar wood floors, spectacular mountain views, and furniture by Arne Jacobsen, Hans Wegner, and Isamu Noguchi.

As the Hangzhou property of luxury hotel group Aman, Amanfuyan is inspired by ancient Chinese architecture and design—but is interpreted through a streamlined, minimalist lens. Surrounded by bamboo groves and tea plantations, the resort is a Zen-oasis that takes you back in time.

Located between Tonlé Sap lake and the Kulen mountains in Cambodia, Phum Baitang is set within eight acres of lush tropical gardens and paddy fields in Siem Reap. The exterior of their 45 stilted villas follow the traditional Khmer style, while the interiors are contemporary and warm. This is a great place to stay if you’re planning on exploring the ruins of Angkor.

Enjoy fresh mountain air and get a bird’s eye view of the Himalayas at Shakti 360º Leti, which consists of four private stone, glass, and wood cabins that sit high on the peaks of the India-Nepal border (also shown in the cover photo).

Shakti 360º Leti sits at an altitude of 8,000 feet and looks out to the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas. To get to the retreat, you have to follow a trail that leads you to an isolated, rugged spot that includes welcoming structures that combine traditional building techniques with modern design.

This cozy two-bedroom hut in the Japanese ski resort area of Hakuba Misorano is built with red cedar timber and surrounded by trees—which offer plenty of privacy.

A sustainable lodge in Sapa, Northern Vietnam, Topas Ecolodge is an ideal base for exploring the Hoang Lien Son mountain range and meeting the people of the elusive hill tribes who live in the region's villages. The simple rooms come with balconies that offer stunning views of the mountainous landscape.

Consistently ranked one of the world’s happiest country, Bhutan is endowed with natural beauty. Take in as much as you can during your visit with a stay at the five Amankora Lodges, which all come with cozy, modern interiors and expansive windows that take advantage of the views.

Near the UNESCO World Heritage &amp; Natural Cultural site of Qingcheng Mountain in Chengdu, China, is a place that brings to mind the mythical feel of James Hilton’s "The Lost Horizon." Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain melds minimalism with classical Chinese forms.

A palette of white, blue, and gray bring a breezy, tropical, nautical look to Cape Kudu Hotel on the peaceful island paradise of Koh Yao Noi in Thailand.

Surrounded by forests and meadows, and close to some of Japan’s finest ski slopes, the 15 villas of Zaborin—a luxury ryokan in Hokkaido’s Hanazono woods—come with indoor and outdoor onsen baths that are filled with natural volcanic spring water.

