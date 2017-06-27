View Photos
Hide Out in One of These Asian Retreats That Are Immersed in Nature
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you're looking to escape your daily routine by traveling to a distant land, consider posting up at one of these architecturally interesting retreats in Asia.
Whether up in the mountains, deep in the woods, or surrounded by gardens, each of these vacation abodes in Asia have three things in common—they're surrounded by nature, they combine local heritage with modern design, and will transport you to an otherworldly place.
Take a look at these 10 beautifully designed escapes that will have you booking a one-way flight.
Satoyama Jujo in Niigata, Japan
Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.