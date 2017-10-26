9 Epic Light Fixtures

Often overlooked by those less familiar with the inner-workings of what makes a space atmospheric, suitable lighting is truly indicative of a well-designed interior. The lighting fixtures below, poetic in their form and/or function, will make any room its very own. Ring of Light In the studio's first collaboration with lighting brand FlOS, Italian design duo Formafantasma fashioned a power cable to be a feature, as opposed to something to hide. Wire Ring lamp, unveiled at Milan Design Week, has a flattened power cord that forms a sculptural support for the light.

In the Shadow of a Man Child Studio's collection of globe-shaped lamps feature a series of lights that perch on bases, almost as if they're precariously off-balanced. All of the standalone fixtures appear to be fixed in motion, caught in the middle of sliding or rolling down wooden plinths of various shapes and sizes.



Sinuous Curves Rich Brilliant Willing designed Palindrome 4, a sculptural dim-to-warm LED light that adapts to its environment. Each installation is unique, as the configuration by the modular composition of its tubular steel arms is dictated by the size and shape of a space.

Tabletop Globe Light This elegant form was originally inspired by the kinds of ready-made, off-the-shelf parts that can be found at inexpensive lighting stores. Unlike those, however, Jason Miller for Roll & Hill painstakingly engineered and custom CNC-milled the Modo Desk Lamp from solid aluminum.



Smart Funcitonality

IKEA envisioned a range of bulbs, LED panels, and cabinet doors that can be controlled using a remote or app. The new Trådfri lighting range offers optional sensors, allowing the lights to switch on and off automatically when someone enters or leaves a room.



Nature-Inspired Forms Lindsey Adelman hosted an exhibition at her New York showroom as part of this year's NYCxDesign festival featuring lighting designs based on natural forms. There, she featured the new Cherry Bomb Fringe sconce, the faceted Empire chandelier, and the spine-like cascading centerpieces from the Kingdom collection.

Three Radiating Arms Like da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, the arms on the Church 4 Arm Pendant by Brendan Ravenhill extend equally in all directions over a 34 inches. Available in brass or steel, the fixture is outfitted with machined collars and cradle-spun metal sockets.

Marble and Brass

This Stone Wall Light series by Tom Dixon was inspired by the same materiality of the marble used to build the Taj Mahal. Each tabletop light, pendant, and sconce bears the unique handworked markings that transfixed the architects, sculptors, and designers who made them.