9 Epic Light Fixtures
By Gabrielle Golenda
Lighting circumscribes a space, and therefore how we interpret ourself within that space. It gives that quality to a room that you can't quite put your finger on until you've seen the difference between the good, the bad, and everything else in-between.

Often overlooked by those less familiar with the inner-workings of what makes a space atmospheric, suitable lighting is truly indicative of a well-designed interior. The lighting fixtures below, poetic in their form and/or function, will make any room its very own. 

Ring of Light

In the studio's first collaboration with lighting brand FlOS, Italian design duo Formafantasma fashioned a power cable to be a feature, as opposed to something to hide. Wire Ring lamp, unveiled at Milan Design Week, has a flattened power cord that forms a sculptural support for the light. 

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 1 of 9 -
In the Shadow of a Man

Child Studio's collection of globe-shaped lamps feature a series of lights that perch on bases, almost as if they're precariously off-balanced. All of the standalone fixtures appear to be fixed in motion, caught in the middle of sliding or rolling down wooden plinths of various shapes and sizes.

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 2 of 9 -

Sinuous Curves

Rich Brilliant Willing designed Palindrome 4, a sculptural dim-to-warm LED light that adapts to its environment. Each installation is unique, as the configuration by the modular composition of its tubular steel arms is dictated by the size and shape of a space. 

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 3 of 9 -

Tabletop Globe Light

This elegant form was originally inspired by the kinds of ready-made, off-the-shelf parts that can be found at inexpensive lighting stores. Unlike those, however, Jason Miller for Roll & Hill painstakingly engineered and custom CNC-milled the Modo Desk Lamp from solid aluminum. 

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 4 of 9 -

Smart Funcitonality

IKEA envisioned a range of bulbs, LED panels, and cabinet doors that can be controlled using a remote or app. The new Trådfri lighting range offers optional sensors, allowing the lights to switch on and off automatically when someone enters or leaves a room.

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 5 of 9 -

Nature-Inspired Forms

Lindsey Adelman hosted an exhibition at her New York showroom as part of this year's NYCxDesign festival featuring lighting designs based on natural forms. There, she featured the new Cherry Bomb Fringe sconce, the faceted Empire chandelier, and the spine-like cascading centerpieces from the Kingdom collection

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 6 of 9 -

Three Radiating Arms

Like da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, the arms on the Church 4 Arm Pendant by Brendan Ravenhill extend equally in all directions over a 34 inches. Available in brass or steel, the fixture is outfitted with machined collars and cradle-spun metal sockets. 

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 7 of 9 -

Marble and Brass

This Stone Wall Light series by Tom Dixon was inspired by the same materiality of the marble used to build the Taj Mahal. Each tabletop light, pendant, and sconce bears the unique handworked markings that transfixed the architects, sculptors, and designers who made them. 

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 8 of 9 -

Lighting That Resembles Architecture

American architect Richard Meier designed a range of minimal white lamps, staying true to the signature pared-back style of his buildings. The architect collaborated with his product designer-daughter Ana Meier, as well as lighting veteran Hervé Descottes, to create an Architectural Lighting series of sconces, pendants, table, and floor lamps.

9 Epic Light Fixtures - Photo 9 of 9 -