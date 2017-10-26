9 Innovative Light Fixtures That Combine Art, Design, and Technology

These nine lighting fixtures have unique sensibilities and functions, and are sure to optimize any space for both living and working. Take a look! Spark of Life by Teresa van Dongen

A recent alumni of the Design Academy Eindhoven designed this "living lamp," which is powered by electrochemically-active bacteria. Inside the vessel, the special bacteria emits small electrical currents in its metabolism while cleaning the water.



Counterbalance by Daniel Rybakken For Luceplan Luceplan devised a wall light that seemingly defies the laws of physics. Positioned vicariously in space, the mobility of the lamp emulates the dynamic equilibrium of a sculptural mobile. Equipped with a fluid balancing system using gear wheels, the counterweight compensates for the movements of the long arm, ensuring stability of the diffuser.



The Panta Rei Light Cube Created by Italian designers Mattia Antonetti, Fabrizio Guarrasi, and Luis H. Vicencio, this piece is inspired by the Greek metaphor for "everything flows." The layered volume consists of intricate panels of wood enveloped in a magnetic wooden block, which artfully move forward and backward as a means to switch the light on and off.

Babylon Light From Object/Interface Inspired by the hanging gardens of Babylon, this lamp from Object/Interface is a multifunctional pendant for both plants and light. Toronto-based industrial designer Ryan Taylor created the vessel out of powder-coated aluminum and sealed the electrical components from the water reserve. Shop below!

CHORD by AlexAllenStudio This Brooklyn-based studio designed a lighting pendant in the simple form of a delineated semicircle. The overall effect looks like a light that's emanating into a void, where the fixture becomes a portal—altering imagery within.

Dennis Parren fashioned a 3D-printed pendant lamp shaped like a graphic outline—which quite fittingly, casts shadows in the color model CMYK. It projects an elusive network of lines in the primary colors of light (cyan, magenta, and yellow).

Container by Alex Chow This table lamp is 3D-printed with non-GMO and 100-percent renewable corn-sourced PLA. It can be made-to-order in just six days. The design incorporates the secondary function of storage, articulating a space where people naturally tend to put items on the flat surface of a lamp.

Han by Goula/Figuera Studio For Faro Barcelona This lamp-coat hanger designed by Alvaro Goula and Pablo Figuera was the result of the first collaboration between both Spanish studios. Designed for Faro Barcelona, the structure is composed of a LED light source and emits a soft and warm illumination—followed by four hangers.

