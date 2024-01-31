Emma Stone Lists Her Pastel-Filled Los Angeles Pad for $4M
Location: 1711 Ensley Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Price: $3,995,000
Year Built: 1926
Footprint: 3,276 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.15 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting casual elegance in Westwood’s hot Comstock Hills. This quintessential 1920s Spanish-style home is set on a highly desirable block and lives as a mini-compound. Following a recent renovation, the two-story home has character in all the right places, while feeling fresh and current to accommodate a California lifestyle. Notable features include: double-height vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, a new separate guesthouse with a living room/kitchen and bedroom suite, and a sizable, flat yard. The home is also close to Century City shopping and cafes, with Clementine less than a block away."
1711 Ensley Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.
