Emma Stone Lists Her Pastel-Filled Los Angeles Pad for $4M

Location: 1711 Ensley Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,995,000

Year Built: 1926

Footprint: 3,276 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting casual elegance in Westwood’s hot Comstock Hills. This quintessential 1920s Spanish-style home is set on a highly desirable block and lives as a mini-compound. Following a recent renovation, the two-story home has character in all the right places, while feeling fresh and current to accommodate a California lifestyle. Notable features include: double-height vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, a new separate guesthouse with a living room/kitchen and bedroom suite, and a sizable, flat yard. The home is also close to Century City shopping and cafes, with Clementine less than a block away."