The ’60s Are Alive and Well in This Groovy Eichler Listed for $2.2M

The East Bay midcentury comes with bright orange beams, vintage wood paneling, and a Mies Van Der Rohe–inspired ADU.
Location: 5275 Greenridge Road, Castro Valley, California

Price: $2,150,000 

Year Built: 1960 

Footprint: 2,584 square feet (six bedrooms, three baths) 

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "Here is a rare and remarkable opportunity to own one of the most incredible Eichler homes in all of Greenridge—the only one with a completed ADU. Welcome to 5275 Greenridge, an iconic representation of midcentury-modern architecture, with everything you’d want in an Eichler home, including the signature open-air atrium, and a spacious great room with high ceilings and a woodburning brick fireplace. System upgrades include: updated electrical with 8 kW solar, an insulated foam roof, a tankless water heater, UV safety filmed windows, and more. The ADU is a striking structure on its own and the perfect complement in design to the main house."

The single-story residence sits on a quiet, tree-lined street, nestled behind thick landscaping.

Walls of glass wrap the living area, framing views of the heated pool.

Bright orange beams stretch into the updated kitchen, providing a burst of color against the white cabinetry, wood-paneled walls, and period lighting.

In signature Eichler fashion, sliding glass doors connect the interiors to a spacious atrium.

"Many of the home’s colors—including the vibrant orange—were inspired by the X-100, the most famous of Eichler models," notes the agent.

