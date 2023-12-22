The ’60s Are Alive and Well in This Groovy Eichler Listed for $2.2M
Location: 5275 Greenridge Road, Castro Valley, California
Price: $2,150,000
Year Built: 1960
Footprint: 2,584 square feet (six bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 acres
From the Agent: "Here is a rare and remarkable opportunity to own one of the most incredible Eichler homes in all of Greenridge—the only one with a completed ADU. Welcome to 5275 Greenridge, an iconic representation of midcentury-modern architecture, with everything you’d want in an Eichler home, including the signature open-air atrium, and a spacious great room with high ceilings and a woodburning brick fireplace. System upgrades include: updated electrical with 8 kW solar, an insulated foam roof, a tankless water heater, UV safety filmed windows, and more. The ADU is a striking structure on its own and the perfect complement in design to the main house."
5275 Greenridge Road in Castro Valley, California, is currently listed for $2,150,000 by Thomas Westfall of Compass.
TopicsEichler HomesReal Estate
