In San Jose, a Refreshed Eichler With an Aqua Front Door Seeks $2.3M

After a revamp by Klopf Architecture, the 1960 home dazzles with crisp, white interiors, polished concrete floors, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Location: 1652 Fairorchard Avenue, San Jose, California

Price: $2,300,000

Year Built: 1960

Renovation Firm: Klopf Architecture

Footprint: 1,746 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "Klopf Architecture put a contemporary spin on this midcentury-modern Eichler in 2014, and the results are spectacular. This home boasts 1,746 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, not including the bonus room in the garage. Enter through the tranquil, open-air atrium with three access points to the interior. Once inside this home you will immediately appreciate the open floor plan, 10-foot open beam ceilings, polished concrete floors, smooth drywall finish, woodburning brick fireplace, and radiant heated floors throughout. The kitchen has custom Viola Park cabinets, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, a gas cooktop, stainless steel and Corian countertops, and an oversized breakfast bar. Step outside to the spacious, secluded backyard."

The home’s aqua front door pops against its gray-and-white facade.

The original brick fireplace in the living room stands amidst a wall of glass.

The bright kitchen has new appliances, ample counter space, and loads of storage.&nbsp;

In addition to direct outdoor access, the primary suite has a large walk-in closet with custom organizers, a separate vanity, and a shower lined with mosaic tiles.

Exposed beams continue into the well-equipped workout room, located down the hall from the office.

1652 Fairorchard Avenue in San Jose, California, is currently listed for $2,300,000 by Alex Bouja of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

