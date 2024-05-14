In San Jose, a Refreshed Eichler With an Aqua Front Door Seeks $2.3M

From the Agent: "Klopf Architecture put a contemporary spin on this midcentury-modern Eichler in 2014, and the results are spectacular. This home boasts 1,746 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, not including the bonus room in the garage. Enter through the tranquil, open-air atrium with three access points to the interior. Once inside this home you will immediately appreciate the open floor plan, 10-foot open beam ceilings, polished concrete floors, smooth drywall finish, woodburning brick fireplace, and radiant heated floors throughout. The kitchen has custom Viola Park cabinets, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, a gas cooktop, stainless steel and Corian countertops, and an oversized breakfast bar. Step outside to the spacious, secluded backyard."