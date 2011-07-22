Egg Press Recipe Cards

The new three-inch-tall, five-inch-wide, folded cards fit in a standard-size recipe box and feature a die-cut window for easily identifying the recipe you're looking for. Inside, the space above the fold is designed for listing ingredients and the space below (and continuing onto the back) is for writing out the instructions.

Egg Press's new letterpressed recipe cards feature playful front designs and plenty of room to write recipes inside.

The front of each eye-catching card is letterpressed with an all-over pattern. The Jars, Veggie, and Sand Dollar cards feature whimsical designs while the Yum, Food, and Cook cards play with bold graphics and type.

The Jars recipe card nods at classic American canning companies without infringing on trademarks.

Pick up a pack and get cooking and sharing your favorite recipes. (For inspiration and mouth-watering meals, check out Dwell Recipes for favorite family recipes like Summer Squash Salad or Gazpacho with Homemade Croutons from residents and designers featured in Dwell.) The recipe cards are sold in packs of six of the same pattern for $12 and can be ordered at eggpress.com.

This recipe card gets right to the point of what the inside instructions will yield. The three-inch-tall, five-inch-wide, folded cards fit in standard-size recipe boxes.