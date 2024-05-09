We Have a Feeling This $695K Minneapolis Midcentury Won’t Be on the Market for Long

Footprint: 1,813 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting the Edward Hillstrom House, listed in the AIA Guide to the Twin Cities. This home is a midcentury treasure that has been thoughtfully updated and cared for by same owners for over 50 years. Masterfully perched in a picturesque, tree-lined setting and surrounded by beautifully curated gardens, this home embraces nature through expansive glass, extending sight lines, creating a seamless indoor/outdoor transition, and providing tranquil treetop vistas. Terrazzo flooring, walls of glass, custom wood-wrapped spaces and built-ins, a unique floating staircase, delightful original details, light-infused open concept living/dining, and outdoor living areas are just a few of the many highlights."