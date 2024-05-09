SubscribeSign In
We Have a Feeling This $695K Minneapolis Midcentury Won’t Be on the Market for Long

The lightly updated Edward Hillstrom House comes with wood-wrapped spaces, terrazzo floors, a floating staircase, and a bold, blocky facade.
Text by
Location: 348 Elmwood Place West, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Price: $695,000

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 1,813 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting the Edward Hillstrom House, listed in the AIA Guide to the Twin Cities. This home is a midcentury treasure that has been thoughtfully updated and cared for by same owners for over 50 years. Masterfully perched in a picturesque, tree-lined setting and surrounded by beautifully curated gardens, this home embraces nature through expansive glass, extending sight lines, creating a seamless indoor/outdoor transition, and providing tranquil treetop vistas. Terrazzo flooring, walls of glass, custom wood-wrapped spaces and built-ins, a unique floating staircase, delightful original details, light-infused open concept living/dining, and outdoor living areas are just a few of the many highlights."

Concrete stairs lead up to the multilevel residence, perched atop a large, tree-filled lot.

Wooden beams span the kitchen, which has ample counter space and cabinetry.

An original floating staircase leads to the upper-level bedrooms.

The home is filled with period details—including the tiled walls in this bathrooms.

A spacious wooden deck overlooks the fenced-in backyard.

