We Have a Feeling This $695K Minneapolis Midcentury Won’t Be on the Market for Long
Location: 348 Elmwood Place West, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Price: $695,000
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 1,813 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting the Edward Hillstrom House, listed in the AIA Guide to the Twin Cities. This home is a midcentury treasure that has been thoughtfully updated and cared for by same owners for over 50 years. Masterfully perched in a picturesque, tree-lined setting and surrounded by beautifully curated gardens, this home embraces nature through expansive glass, extending sight lines, creating a seamless indoor/outdoor transition, and providing tranquil treetop vistas. Terrazzo flooring, walls of glass, custom wood-wrapped spaces and built-ins, a unique floating staircase, delightful original details, light-infused open concept living/dining, and outdoor living areas are just a few of the many highlights."
348 Elmwood Place West, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is currently listed for $695,000 by Scott J. Acker of Coldwell Banker Realty.
