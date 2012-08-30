View Photos
Editor-Approved Labor Day Playlist
By Kelsey Keith –
This month, to coincide with our September 2012 "Entertaining" issue, dwell.com is covering all aspects of entertaining from tabletop goods to cocktail recipes. Nothing ensures a gathering's success more than an artfully planned soundtrack, so we approached one of our favorite record labels to select the tunes you should be listening to this Labor Day weekend. Click through for Dwell's playlist, curated by the minds at independent label group Secretly Canadian/ Jagjaguwar/ Dead Oceans.
