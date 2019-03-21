Ed Mazria
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Ed Mazria

Add to
Like
Share
By Geoff Manaugh
"This isn’t a question of cost: It’s a question of design. Design is how you solve the climate-change problem."

In less than six years, Ed Mazria and his nonprofit group, Architecture 2030, based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, have leapt to the forefront of conversations about the role of buildings in global climate change. They got there simply by pointing out that the built environment has a disproportionate effect on the burning of fossil fuels.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.