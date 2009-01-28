Eco-Friendly Carpeting
Eco-Friendly Carpeting

By Chelsea Holden Baker
Dear Dwell: I'm not into the hard modernism of concrete floors: I miss the cushy carpet of my youth. Are there eco-friendly options for wall-to-wall? —Craig Dewey, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Whether for nostalgia, warmth, or comfort, we've had many readers ask the same question. While LEED credits have enticed industrial carpet companies to go green, turnover is taking longer in the residential market. However, there are some stylish eco-options for your home; just be forewarned that going au naturel may give you a rug burn in the wallet.

