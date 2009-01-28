View Photos
Eco-Friendly Carpeting
Add to
Like
Share
By Chelsea Holden Baker –
Dear Dwell: I'm not into the hard modernism of concrete floors: I miss the cushy carpet of my youth. Are there eco-friendly options for wall-to-wall? —Craig Dewey, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Whether for nostalgia, warmth, or comfort, we've had many readers ask the same question. While LEED credits have enticed industrial carpet companies to go green, turnover is taking longer in the residential market. However, there are some stylish eco-options for your home; just be forewarned that going au naturel may give you a rug burn in the wallet.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.