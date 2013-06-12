Earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) at Dwell on Design

100K House featured in the classroom in "LEED Platinum on a Budget: Tactics from 100K House." Photo courtesy of Mark Mahaney.

Several courses have very focused topics, like Designing Small Smart Spaces , presented by Trevor Kruse, principal at Hudson Kruse Design, and hosted by Interior Designers of Canada (IDC), which will address the specific challenges when designing a small space. Feng Shui for the Home or Office , eligible for IIDA credit, includes a personal feng shui consult from instructor Lori Tierney. The two-part Designing for the New Affluents / The New Face of Affluence , both for ASID credits, is Dwell’s "continuing study of emerging trends, shifting attitudes, and changing purchase behaviors" of clients with bigger budgets, and will be offered on both Saturday, June 22 (onstage) and Sunday, June 23 (in a classroom).

Dwell President Michela O'Connor Abrams presents the popular "New Face of Affluents" session.

Courses for AIA credit include Surfacing Solutions: Understanding the Material World, Building Information Modeling for Interior Design, and Behind Good Restaurant Design with AIA/LA’s Restaurant Design Awards Finalists, the latter program taking place onstage Friday, June 21.

ASID-accredited sessions focusing on finances, client relationships, and social media will appeal to a wide range of designers. Finance 101 for Designers will share "effective tools for managing the monetary side of your new business," and The Value Proposition: Knowing Your Value and Setting Your Fee will discuss "methodologies for determining interior design fees." Can We All Just Get Along? The Designer-Client Relationship (with local ASID designers Delta Wright and Mark Enos) and Evidence-Based Residential Design concentrate on the importance of the designer-client relationship. Also offered are Managing Social Media for the Designer, and New Business Models: Social Media and Beyond.

This article was originally published on May 20, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.