Eames Gossip

However, a careful reading of the InStyle article reveals that the remixed lounger is probably not a real Eames, but rather a knockoff re-covered for kicks by the set designer. Which makes sense, since Hollywood budgets are big—but not big enough to justify destroying a perfectly good, notoriously expensive, and possibly returnable piece of classic modern furniture. Not to mention the fact that anyone with a design sense (and a rudimentary knowledge of design history) should get a little queasy when contemplating "improving" a classic that's proven its solid design and good looks for over 50 years. Especially when that change is guaranteed to go out of style— maybe next week, maybe next year. (That's the nature of all fabric-based fashion.) Tarting up a chair that Charles Eames declared should have the "warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman's mitt" is like getting a tattoo on your forehead after an all-night party; everybody will tell you it's super cool at the time, but you'll probably regret it in the morning.