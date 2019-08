Just because you can’t afford a vintage Eames chair doesn’t mean you can’t have a little Eames in your life. A little scouting on Etsy, a website where artists set up storefronts and sell “all things handmade,” resulted in a whole slew of beautiful Eames-inspired wall art (in addition to note cards and necklaces).

PerlaAnne This Charleston-based printmaker creates whimsical black-and-white images including those of Eames' wire and rocking chairs. Here's a roundup of some of my favorite finds:



FourcrowsArt A mom in Indiana paints beautifully simple scenes of a crow perched on a single item against a solid background, be it an Eames La Chaise or Louis Poulsen Artichoke light, among others. jdryerart



Chicago-based artist Jill Dryer used to work at Architectural Digest but now paints fantastical scenes of fish flying over Eames plywood lounge chairs and fiberglass Eames chairs floating on lakes. mariajanosko Maria Janosko enjoys drawing “chairs and objects flying through unidentified spaces,” and we’re digging the Oakland-based artist’s print of soaring loungers and rockers. JennskiNew Hampshire-based artists Jenn Ski primarily draws amusing images of animals and patterned note cards but aptly named her picture of an Eames plywood lounger “Home Sweet Home.”