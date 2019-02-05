Several years ago, Dyson, the British company famed for its vacuum cleaners, made a foray into uncharted commercial territory. The result—the Dyson Airblade—is revolutionary for its ability to shed water off skin using air pressure alone, saving energy by eliminating the need for heat, not to mention countless paper towels.

Dyson’s 120,000-square-foot research-and-development facility in Wiltshire, England, is where it all began.