Dyslexia Doesn't Stop These Leading Designers
By Allie Weiss
This fall, a group of British designers will come together to counter perceptions of dyslexia.

At the designjunction showcase in London this September, a special exhibition will display the work of dyslexic designers. Curated by designer Jim Rokos and supported by the British Dyslexia Association, the installation aims to support the notion that dyslexia is not a hindrance to creativity and in fact enhances imaginative thinking. Over 10 designers working across disciplines, including illustration, product design, and fashion, will display their work. For some, this will be the first time that they are revealing their dyslexia to the public.

British industrial designer Sebastian Bergne created the Egg decanter, a hand-blown borosilicate glass vessel produced by Designerbox in 2014.

Designed by London studio Vitamin, the Knot pendant lamps feature a bright monkey's fist knot and a hand-blown glass shade.

Eight of Vitamin's 10 designers are dyslexic. The product, furniture, and lighting studio was founded by brothers Chris and Andy Vernall in 2004.

Approximately 262 feet of wood go into the making of Terence Woodgate's No.1 pendant, which is made by hand with sustainably sourced wood. The industrial designer launched his eponymous lighting company in 2014.

Jim Rokos, a designer of decorative objects and other whimsical items for the home, is curating the exhibition, which will be staged at designjunction from September 22-25.

Fashion designer Rohan Chhabra spearheads a project that aims to draw attention to the extinction of endangered species. He has designed a series of hunting-style jackets that fold up into representations of targeted animals, from gorillas to rhinos.

