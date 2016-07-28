Dyslexia Doesn't Stop These Leading Designers

At the designjunction showcase in London this September, a special exhibition will display the work of dyslexic designers. Curated by designer Jim Rokos and supported by the British Dyslexia Association, the installation aims to support the notion that dyslexia is not a hindrance to creativity and in fact enhances imaginative thinking. Over 10 designers working across disciplines, including illustration, product design, and fashion, will display their work. For some, this will be the first time that they are revealing their dyslexia to the public.