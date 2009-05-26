Dylan Gold's Cornered Table

Of the 80 entries, the final exhibition featured around 15 of the most exceptional candidates, and awards were given in four categories: Furniture, lighting, sustainability, and best-in-show. The latter award went to Dylan Gold, a young San Francisco-based designer who had three pieces in the show. Gold took home top honors for his Cornered coffee table, which approaches functionality head-on with a leg that doubles as generous storage spot for books and magazines.

The Cornered table is a low, weighty piece made from recycled medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and FSC-certified walnut veneer. A partial cubic cut-away in the fourth leg creates a gently angled support for reading material—a very simple detail that elevates the piece's elegance as much as its purpose.

Gold's light touch in adding unique detail to simple forms was also evident in this Twist shelving unit—a CAD-designed series of five cubic cubbies with one positioned at an asymmetrical angle. The tilted box is joined on both sides to its neighbors, forming a secure and continuous connection between the components.

For more on Dylan Gold, check out his website. We'll highlight several of the other winners of the DWR competition in the coming days.