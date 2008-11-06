DWR Limited for the Holidays
View Photos

DWR Limited for the Holidays

By Laure Joliet
Looking for a singular kind of gift to give or to get this holiday season? You're in luck because the people behind the DWR Tools for Living line will be rolling out a limited edition new or vintage product every day until December 19th:
DWR Limited for the Holidays - Photo 1 of 2 -

Holiday 2008 gift wrapping from Design Within Reach.

Each day is a surprise and they're teasing things like vintage typewriters, organic toys made in Vermont and sculptural christmas tree alternatives.  Products will range in price from $28 to $9,000.  The only way to find out each day's product is by signing up to get a daily DWR: Limited email on their website.

DWR Limited for the Holidays - Photo 2 of 2 -