View Photos
Dwell’s Top 10 Small Spaces of 2017
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell –
Small but mighty, these compact dwellings prove that limited square footage doesn't preclude great design.
As people continue to pour into crowded metropolitan areas, residents are feeling the squeeze. A modestly sized apartment doesn't have to make for a boring home, however, as demonstrated by our most popular small spaces of the year. Listed below, these ingenious designs show how residences as small as 194 square feet can be bright, modern, and comfortable. Take a look at the small spaces that made the biggest impact this year.
10. Smart Storage Systems Maximize Tiny Budapest Studio Apartment
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
To see more of our Top 10 lists, click here.