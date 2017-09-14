Dwellings Redux

We’ve since moved to Glenhaven, a little suburb 20 miles northwest of Sydney, Australia, to spend more time with my family. The kids miss the house. They have very fond memories of it. My oldest wants to go back and buy it one day. I enjoyed the views tremendously as well as the open slope of the land. The house felt a lot bigger than it really was with all the glass and the views that brought the outside in.We’ve held off on building another house because I launched an IT company called Levitar, which means "to levitate" in Spanish. The business was named after the home. —–Bryce Jaime



On the southern fringes of the Portland metropolitan area, Jerry Waters turned a 600-square-foot "dumb box" of a design into a piece of architecture clad in cement board and originally planned to add a 4,800-square-foot main home nearby.



Residents: Jerry and Anna Waters, moved to another home in 2006

Project: Jeddeloh Guest House

Architect: Jerry Waters, now practicing at Dull Olson Weekes Architects

Location: Molalla, Oregon

Issue: February 2001

The 600 square feet became too few for growing children, and we weren’t able to build the main house at that time due to cost and timing. The house had two rooms. We’d put the queen-size Murphy bed down at 8 p.m. so the kids could go to sleep. We’d work in the grand room until 11 p.m., then pick up the kids, transfer them to the sofa bed, and then we’d go to bed. We did that for four years.We moved into a craftsman in downtown Portland. It’s only 1,080 square feet, but it got us a second bedroom. We still own the property in Molalla. My wife still has dreams of having goats, making goat cheese, and living the rural life. It’s hard to say what we’ll do with it. —–Jerry Waters





Architect Michael Hughes playfully nicknamed the curving house he designed for his aging parents "The Home." The design might be better suited for Bilbao, Spain, than Eastanollee, Georgia, but there’s no place Barbara and Joe Hughes would rather have retired.

Residents: Barbara and Joe Hughes

Project: The Home

Designer: Michael Hughes, Catovic Hughes Design

Location: Eastanollee, Georgia

Issue: February 2001

I broke my heel in 2001 and was in a wheelchair for several weeks. Since then, I had back surgery and was using crutches and a wheelchair for a while. Both times the walk-in shower came in handy because I didn’t have to climb into anything. There’s also a ramp down to the living room so I could go anywhere on the main floor that I wanted. Upstairs, there’s a master bath and bed-room for guests as well as a living room and a sewing room, which we still use. The purpose was to make us go up and down for as long as we can. I like being with a person the first time they see the house. I like to see their surprise. We really get a kick out of it. —–Barbara Hughes