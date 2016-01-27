Dwell Teams with Decorist to Make Getting Modern Interior Design Easy

Gretchen Hansen’s online platform for interior designers started as the answer to a personal dilemma. Shortly after picking out two classic Milo Baughman Barrel chairs, the future Decorist CEO and founder stood in her home office, brow furrowed, without the faintest idea where to place them. Hansen had stumbled upon a quandary common to design seekers: having a sharp nose for furniture, but lacking the formal training to make a room.

Today her online company provides people in similar situations with immediate access to experienced interior designers, at rates that even avowed DIYers can appreciate.

Users begin by sharing a bit about their aesthetic, space, and budget (Decorist's visual quiz asks participants to identify everything from a favorite sofa to celebrity style), then they are matched with a professional who fits their profile. Collaborating remotely, clients swap concepts and feedback with their designer until they arrive at the right makeover solution for their home. Once the details are squared away, the all-in-one platform's Order for Me service enables users to shop online for designer-recommended furniture for prices that are often lower than retail.

As part of Dwell's mission to demystify design, we're curating a list of interior professionals who share our modern sensibility and are available to hire on Decorist, beginning with Blye Faust, Abbe Fenimore, Anne Lowengart, Pulp Home, Elena Calabrese, Antonio Martins, Simone Howell, Emily Hoelscher, Briana Nix, and Maca Huneeus.

Equipped with a mix of Dwell Store and other products, they are ready to remake any space in the style of Dwell. Head over to Decorist to learn more.