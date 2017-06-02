Dwell Store Gift Guide: For the Entertainer

We know you’ve got one on your holiday list—that friend who will find just about any reason to have a get-together. And she really throws a good party, doesn’t she? Show her how much you love her soirées by getting her a gift that she’ll love to show off at her next fête. View some of our favorite gift ideas here, and check out the full For the Entertainer Collection at the Dwell Store.
While your favorite at-home bartender may have gotten swept up in the mixology craze, we think she’ll appreciate a gift that takes it back to a classic—the gin martini. Have her ditch that old cocktail shaker and present her with Yukiwa's, a 24-karat gold-plated cocktail shaker that evokes the iconic three-piece cobbler shaker, but with a Midas touch. Pair the shaker with a set of gold-plated jiggers, and a cocktail mixing glass and gold-plated barspoon if she prefers her cocktails stirred.
Add this classic gin martini recipe to your gift, and we bet she’ll whip you up a cocktail to commend your gift. In fact, we think once she sees our 24-karat gold-plated barware collection, she’ll throw an entire party just to celebrate.
The Classic Gin Martini
Ingredients
2 ½ oz. gin
½ oz. dry vermouth
3 olives for garnish
Several ice cubes
Instructions
Use both of the jiggers. The 2 oz. jigger can be used for the gin.
The 1 oz. jigger conveniently turns over to a ½ oz. capacity: Use the ½ oz. side for the remaining gin and the vermouth and pour into the cocktail shaker over the ice.
Close the shaker and vigorously shake.
Strain the martini into a cocktail glass, and garnish with olives.
Quick, easy, and classic, this recipe will be heightened by the 24-karat gold-plated collection, which is striking enough to be left on display after use. With this gift, your favorite entertainer will be rendered speechless, unless of course, she’s making a toast to you!