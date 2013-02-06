Dwell Partners with Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute

Driven by the belief that "high-quality, healthy homes can and should be available for everyone," the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute 's Product Innovation Challenge calls for designers to submit an original product for the affordable housing market that is safe, healthy, environmentally friendly, and meets Cradle to Cradle criteria. The Institute is looking for the most original, creative designs for affordable, sustainable housing from the design community.

As many as twenty finalists will receive media promotion and product exposure for two months in advance of the announcement of three winners. The three winners will be awarded cash prizes totaling $250,000 to develop their prototypes. Learn more about the application process here. Applicants must submit their completed designs by June 30, 2013. An influential panel of judges, including Dwell Media, will announce the winners this fall.

Dwell is thrilled to be participating in the Product Innovation Challenge as an official media partner. We have long been advocates and supporters of sustainable, socially positive, emergent, and innovative design. With Dwell and the Institute's shared vision for ecologically sound, environmentally progressive, dynamic design, this is both a natural and exciting next step in what has been a vibrant partnership history - at Dwell on Design, on dwell.com, and beyond. (See the original announcement and learn more at Cradle to Cradle's website.)