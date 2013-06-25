Dwell on Design Editors' Picks

2013 was a bang-up year for Dwell on Design. The LA Convention Center was packed with content, speakers, advice, furniture, lighting, materials, kitchens, prefab, CEUs, experts, and ideas—a 360 degree design experience for attendees local and far-flung. Between moderating three days' worth of panels and demonstrations, Dwell's editors combed the show floor for the best and brightest products, from task lighting to outdoor furniture to streamlined wallets. Take a look at our picks in the following slideshow, and for more Dwell on Design action, check out our live-from-the-show-floor reports: