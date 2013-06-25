Dwell on Design Editors' Picks
View Photos

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
Highlights from the products, furniture, and lighting at Dwell on Design 2013, handpicked by Dwell editors.

2013 was a bang-up year for Dwell on Design. The LA Convention Center was packed with content, speakers, advice, furniture, lighting, materials, kitchens, prefab, CEUs, experts, and ideas—a 360 degree design experience for attendees local and far-flung. Between moderating three days' worth of panels and demonstrations, Dwell's editors combed the show floor for the best and brightest products, from task lighting to outdoor furniture to streamlined wallets. Take a look at our picks in the following slideshow, and for more Dwell on Design action, check out our live-from-the-show-floor reports:

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 1 of 17 -

Best task lighting: Koncept

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 2 of 17 -

Best design for public space: A combo human/canine water fountain by Tournesol Siteworks, the Southern California distributor for Brisbane design collective Quench Design.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 3 of 17 -

Best modern vernacular furniture: Fábrica, out of Guatemala City, translates handcraft and Guatemalan craft traditions into its range of furniture, like the fold-up chair shown here.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 4 of 17 -

Best mini-modern design: Capsule Wallets' new Minimalist cash carrier, which was funded on Kickstarter and made its retail debut at Dwell on Design.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 5 of 17 -

Best bathroom furniture: Lacava, whose casegoods are made in Chicago.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 6 of 17 -

Best design for kids: Playforms by North Forty Design. We love the lightweight Framehouse for its simple shape that encourages curiosity and imaginative play.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 7 of 17 -

Best lighting: Rich Brilliant Willing. The New York trio made its first appearance at Dwell on Design this year with new pieces including Radient Wall Sconce, Gala chandelier, and Monocle wall light.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 8 of 17 -

Best desktop accessories: Turned wood bowls and cork clocks with a wabi-sabi feel by Okum Made, a new venture from designer David Okum.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 9 of 17 -

Best outdoor furniture: Markamoderna, particularly the Altamira chair. The El Salvador-based brand made its US debut this year at ICFF and with Carrot Concept at Wanted Design.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 10 of 17 -

Best new ceramics: Haand, based in North Carolina, brought a great range of ceramics to Dwell on Design from everyday cups and plates to vases to architectural wall implements.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 11 of 17 -

Best grilling environment: Caliber ThermaShell Pro Stainless Steel charcoal grill in front of Airstream's new LandYacht.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 12 of 17 -

Best customizable design: WFOUR Design, for its new Mix-and-Match dresser with four colors and one cherry stain finish option for drawers.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 13 of 17 -

Best retail concept: AETHER Apparel. Trick out a classic Airstream, stuff it full of clothing and gear for the adventuresome design lover, and take it on the road.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 14 of 17 -

Best dazzle: Lladró's new black-and-white collection is based on "razzle dazzle" camouflage motifs used by ships in the British Admiralty and U.S. Navy in World War I.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 15 of 17 -

Best Scandinavian exhibitor: Insidenorway, which brought prototypes from 21 young Norwegian designers along with blankets from Mandal Veveri and Røros Tweed, baby goods from Stokke, and chairs from Varier.

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 16 of 17 -

Best Scandinavian retail representation: Los Angeles-based A+R does a brisk business as one of America's leading online retailers for Scandinavian design (Muuto, Normann Copenhagen). They're also a mainstay at Dwell on Design (for good reason!).

Dwell on Design Editors' Picks - Photo 17 of 17 -

Kindest and gentlest: This year's Dwell on Design show floor saw not one but two air purifiers that excel in both form and function. Above, the Swedish company BlueAir; below, California's own Rabbit Air.