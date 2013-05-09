Dwell on Design Artist in Residence Tanya Aguiñiga Is Calling All Knitters!

The items in the "Move-in Kits" will include a modular stool and side table, a knit blanket and wall art. The United Way and PATH , People Assisting the Homeless, will be placing 300 homeless individuals in permanent housing in Los Angeles this June—100 of whom are from Skid Row. During Dwell on Design, we will be fabricating the components of the "Move-in Kits" with audience participation.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

But we need your help! We need 300 knit blankets. It is important for us to include handmade touches in the kits, and a knit blanket helps make a space a home. Please mail in your hand-knit blanket by June 10 to:

Tanya Aguiniga

DOD Move-in Kits

3245 Casitas Ave. Suite 110

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Please include a small note or card with your name on it so the recipient can know who made it.

To let us know that you we can count on your help or with any questions, please contact: Tanya@aguinigadesign.com

This article was originally published on April 25, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.