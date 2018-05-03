View Photos
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Wood-Based Candles
By Dwell Video
Learn how to make your own candles with different types of wooden bases with this comprehensive guide and video.
In this episode of Dwell Made Mike Montgomery, from Modern Builds experiments with different wood types and species to create unique wood-based soy candles.
Additional information and step-by-step article: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-wood-based-candles-ed09089c
