View Photos
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Modern Shoe Rack
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell Video / Published by Dwell Video –
Build a simple, modern shoe rack to declutter your home with this clear-cut video and guide.
In this episode of Dwell Made Chris Salomone, from Foureyes Furniture builds a modern shoe bench out of plywood utilizing a process to create joinery through building up material rather than removing it.
Additional info here: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-modern-shoe-rack-8ff5990e
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample