Dwell Made Presents: An Interview With Furniture Designer Stephen Kenn
In this interview with Ben Uyeda of HomeMade Modern, Stephen Kenn talks about how he got start in furniture design, his sources of inspiration, and his plans for expanding his business in downtown L.A.
"The belt that we use on our furniture is modeled after a Swiss mule belt that used to get wrapped around pack mules."
"I'd always made bags out of military canvas, and I wanted to make one out of all leather. I wanted something to never wear out, but keep getting better and better. That idea of passing one object on from one generation to the next was such a romantic idea for me."
"We're working on a fun project downtown where we're gonna create a showroom that has an overnight stay component...It'll serve as a gallery for us to talk about the brands and people we're excited about."
"[Our events] would be a way for us to do a way more focused, intentional timeline giving people a really unique experience in Los Angeles."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample