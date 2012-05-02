Dwell Light & Energy Issue Launch

The majority of lights were fitted with the Pharox LED light bulb, which filled the room with a beautiful ambient glow reminiscent of incandescent lighting. The Pharox also lasts up to 25 years, fits a standard socket, and uses 75% less energy than standard bulbs. Warner Philips, founder and CEO of Pharox, and serial cleantech entrepreneur shared some of the technological benefits of LEDs. Philips, a great-grandson of Anton Philips, founder of Philips Lighting, added "We are honored and proud to see Pharox featured in so many of these amazing fixtures from leading lighting designers. We promise consumers a bulb in the shape they trust with beautifully efficient light. The Dwell event beautifully illuminates our commitment to great design."



The exhibition space was designed by Tom Borgese and featured bright yellow backdrops to 14 designs. DJ Brendan Fallis spun into the night, while guests enjoyed Voli Lyte Vodka, Sneaky Pete's and Peroni beer, and snacked on gourmet grilled cheese.



Designers in attendance included: David Weeks, Jason Miller, Bec Brittain, Alexander Williams, Theo Richardson and Charles Brill from Rich Brilliant Willing, David Nosanchuk, Robert Andrew Highsmith and Stefanie Brechbuehler of Workstead and Chris Hardy. Brittain presented her new SHY floor lamp and Nosanchuk his new NIR Table lamp and Dror his 3D-printed QuaDror light currently on exhibit at Material ConneXion.



"Designers that incorporate energy efficiency into their creations help to elevate the landscape," said Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron. "They have the power to inspire and educate the public subtly through the beauty of their designs."



Other guests included: Dwell Founder & Owner Lara Deam, Dwell Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron, and Publisher Brenda Saget Darling. Architects: Michael Arad, Marc Kushner, Jonathan Marvel, Charles Renfro.