Dwell Leaps Off the Page With a New Collection for Target
Designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine discuss the new Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection for Target, launching in December.
Text by
Sixteen years after the launch of Dwell, designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine, partners in the San Francisco and New York–based firm Deam + Dine, have teamed up to embody the brand’s ethos with Modern by Dwell Magazine—a new home collection for Target that debuts December 27.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Aileen Kwun
Writer and Editor. Author, Twenty Over Eighty: Conversations on a Lifetime in Architecture and Design (Princeton Architectural Press, 2016). Visiting instructor, Pratt Institute. Tell me something good: aileenkwun@gmail.com
Published
Last Updated
TopicsDwell Magazine