View Photos
Dwell in Milan—and on Twitter!
Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich –
This week in Milan, designers from around the world are showcasing their latest work at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, where buyers and designophiles flock each April to hold their place at the cutting edge of product and furniture design. Dwell's editor-in-chief, Sam Grawe, and assistant editor Jordan Kushins, are roaming the fair fully wired with the technology to send live reports to you here at Dwell.com and via Twitter. You can follow the editors' finds at twitter.com/dwe... tracking the fair with hashtag #milan09.
We're also happy to announce the latest update to Dwell's ever-improving redesigned site: A live feed of the editors' "tweets" streaming through our homepage (look on the right side of the page). You can stay apprised of the Dwell crew's own design-related meanderings, follow our live event coverage, and discover new online resources through our daily links. Be sure to follow @dwell, where you can also find each editor's own twitter identity if you have a favorite (but we know you don't pick favorites). Happy tweeting...
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.