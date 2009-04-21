Dwell in Milan—and on Twitter!

We're also happy to announce the latest update to Dwell's ever-improving redesigned site: A live feed of the editors' "tweets" streaming through our homepage (look on the right side of the page). You can stay apprised of the Dwell crew's own design-related meanderings, follow our live event coverage, and discover new online resources through our daily links. Be sure to follow @dwell, where you can also find each editor's own twitter identity if you have a favorite (but we know you don't pick favorites). Happy tweeting...