Dwell Home Venice: Part 8
By Michael Sylvester
In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 8, October 2011: A Site Inspection. Collaboration between the designer and builder is an ongoing process. Now that the footing concrete has cured, the designer Sebastian Mariscal and his Project Manager Jeff Svitak visited the site to meet with the General Contractor to inspect the work and make sure the construction matches the drawings.
This project team also holds a weekly conference call to discuss upcoming work on site and resolve any outstanding design details or make specification adjustments based on real world conditions.
Construction is essentially the integration of physical materials according to a plan. Efficiently orchestrating the processes that deliver the finished project is the role of the General Contractor. This is no easy task, keeping the project on time, on budget and on spec.